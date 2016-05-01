Flooding Concerns In Heart of Virginia

The Heart of Virginia has seen its share of heavy rainfall as the remnants of Hurricane FLorence moved through the region. As of Tuesday morning, more than 3.7 inches of rain had fallen in the Farmville area. The National Weather Service says the Appomattox River was close to flood stage, at just under 15 feet. It was expected to crest yesterday afternoon just shy of flood stage at 15.4 feet. Flod stage is considered 16 feet. The Buffalo Creek also was at 7,3 feet Tuesday morning, but flooding was not forewcast there. A flood warning was issued for the James RIver in Cartersville for portions running through Goochland, Powhatan, and Cumberland COunties. The good news is, forecasters say we should be mostly sunny and dry today.