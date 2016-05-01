VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper M.S. Ollie is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Prince Edward County. The crash occurred Sept. 17, 2018 at 3:06 p.m. on Route 15 less than a mile north of Bayberry Lane.

The driver of a 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the right side of Route 15. The driver over-corrected which caused the Cavalier to come back into the roadway, cross the center line and strike head-on a 2008 Infinity G375.

The driver of the Cavalier, Garrison Hicks, 49, of Meherrin, Va., was transported to Southside Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.