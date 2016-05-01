Packed House At ACP Compressor Station Permit Hearing

A Thursday public hearing regarding the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was packed with citizens. The meeting was held at Buckingham County Middle School,, where more than 80 people spoke, most with concerns or outright opposition to the proposed 57-thousand horsepower compressor station that the pipeline needs. The vIrginia Department of Environmental Quality still needs to approve a draft air quality permit for the compressor station, which would be located off Route 56 in Buckingham. If approved, the permit would come with more than 50 additional requirements that the pipeline operator must meet. Things like practicing proper emission control and making sure fuel use is regulated. The decision on the air quality permit is expected to made made some time in November.