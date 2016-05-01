Heartland Business Park Intersection Turn Lanes Installed

If you drive through Keysville, you’ll notice the Heartland Industrial Business Park now has dedicated turn lanes. VDOT SPokesperson Paula Jones told the Charlotte Gazette that the project has been completed ahead of schedule abd under budget. The projected cost in the beginning was estimated to be around 770-thousand dollars, but Jones says that it was decided to scale back the project to provide only for the necessary turn lanes, so the entire project came in more than 600-thousand dollars cheaper.