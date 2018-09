Town of Farmville Issues Request for Bids for Probation and Parole Office

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE HAS A REQUEST FOR BIDS OUT TO AREA ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN…LOOKING FOR QUALIFIED ARCHITECTS OR ENGINEERS TO PREPARE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS FOR A PROPOSED 38-HUNDRED SQUARE FOOT ADDITION TO TO THE EXISTING PROBATION AND PAROLE OFFICE IN FARMVILLE. INTERESTED PARTIES WILL NEED TO SUBMIT THREE COPIES OF THE PROPOSALS AND LETTERS OF INTEREST TO THE TOWN MANAGER’S OFFICE NO LATER THAN NOON, THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, YOU’RE URGED TO CALL FARMVILLE TOWN MANAGER GERALD SPATES.