ELLIS ACRES RECEIVES COMMUNITY PRIDE AWARD

Ellis Acres Memorial Park Inc. has been awarded the Community Pride Award for the month of September by the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce.

The park, equipped with a pavilion, gardens, trails, a playground, elegant meeting spaces, a commercial-style kitchen and a great deal of historical information, is the site of the first high school for African Americans in Buckingham County. The site served as the Buckingham Training School and Stephen J. Ellis Elementary School.

“Ellis Acres is a such a gem, offering recreation, outdoor space, meeting space, and, more importantly, so much history about our community and county,” said Community Pride Award Committee Chairman Thomas “Jordan” Miles III. “The buildings, grounds and overall appearance is well-maintained and is always in great shape.”

Pictured are, from left, standing in front of sign, Brooklynn Bartee, standing behind sign, Ramiyah Bartee, Dr. Maurice Carter, Edith Austin, Ruby Johnson, Wilbert Dean, Andrea Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Mary Bartee, John Hurt, Dillwyn Mayor Linda Paige, Pat Dean, Marie Flowers, Marcellus Bartee, Chamber President Eddie Slagle, Jordan Miles and Faye Shumaker.