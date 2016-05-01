Hurricane Florence Likely To Cause Flooding Inland

Hurricane Florence is creating more concern for the entire eastern seaboard, as forecasters predict it will be a catastrophioc storm as it hits the coastline. The storm is now more than 500 miles wide and more than 1.4 million people have been told to move inland before a Friday landfall. Locally, in the Heart of VIrginia, forewcasters are predicting the first signs of tropical weather later this afternoon or evening. After the storm makes landfall, predsictions are that it will slowly continue westward inland, but then stall out, creating flooding concerns for inland residents. Cpontinue to keep it tuned right here for the very latrest on the track of Hurricane Florence and any flood watches and warnings.