Farmville Rotary Club Holds Membership Mixer

The Rotary Club of Farmville held a Membership Mixer on Thursday, September 7, 2018 at Catbird Rooftop Terrace at The Hotel Weyanoke. This membership mixer was generously sponsored by John Gantt of Gantt Insurance. The Rotary Club of Farmville is in a season of growth and we look to continue this momentum. Our membership has grown by 40% in the last two years. New members include, John Arsenault, Bill Bergen, Elizabeth Blevins, Elizabeth Sydnor, John Gantt, Jenn Kinne, Reeves LaRoche, Andrew Marshall, Julia McCann, Richard Pantele, Cameron Patterson, Betty Ramsey, Christine Ross, Michael Ross, and John Shideler.

Rotary Club of Farmville offers a chance to expand your personal and professional relationships. Members range in age from their 20s to 70s, representing many professional walks of life and different life experiences. We are an active club, best known for organizing the Taste of Farmville and volunteering with such organizations as Salvation Army, Operation Christmas Child and Habitat for Humanity. Each week we host guest speakers well versed in local government, business, education and sports. Our club donates over $9000 each year to local nonprofits such as FACES, PEFYA, YMCA, Meals on Wheels, and Heart of Virginia Free Clinic. We also participate in one of the most well-respected and effective international charities: In its 101-year existence, the Rotary Foundation has spent $3 billion on service projects, including eradicating 99.9% of all polio cases. Membership in Rotary Club reaches far beyond Farmville: There are 1.2 million Rotarians in 35,000 clubs around the world.

Our club has two meeting options each Thursday. Those interested in joining us are invited to lunch at Charley’s each Thursday at noon or Happy Hour at Charley’s each Thursday at 5:30PM. Join us as we help make Farmville the best place to work, live and play.