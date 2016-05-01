Conference Call Today Regarding ACP Pipeline

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be the topic of a conference call today between a descendant of the Freedmen, who founded Union Hill in Buckingham County – and Governor Ralph Northam’s office. Also taking part in the call will be several organizations that are opposed to the ACP project. The Farmville Herald reports the call was put together by The Friends of Buckingham County and the Global Justice Ecology Project ahead of a public hearing involving the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The department is due soon to issue a permit for ACP’s compressor station, which will be built in the Union Hill Community just off Route 56. The permit hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Today’s conference call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.