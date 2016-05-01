Prince Edward Supervisors To Conduct Public Hearing

Now’s your chance to sound off on several high profile ordinances up for adoption in Prince Edward County. There will be a public meeting this coming Tuesday with the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors at 7:30 p.m. at the courthouse. There will actually be two public hearings. The first will be about the potential adoption of an ordinance establishing an electronic summons system and fee structure for the county. A $5 service charge would be added to any other fees in each criminal and traffic case where a defendant is convicted of any statute violation in district or criminal court. The second hearing will be about the proposed amedment to the county’s Sandy River Reservoir ordinances. There are five differenbt proposals about the reservoir rangfing from public parking changes to vessels allowed on the water.