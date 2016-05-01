Chesterfield County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Mecklenburg County

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. According to a statement from VSP Spokespersom Corinne Geller, the crash happened this past Tuesday at about 2:30 in the afternoon on Route 903, just to the west of River Road, west of Joyceville. A 2013 Kawasaki Z1000 motorcycle was traveling east on Route 903. Geller says the bike rider had just legally passed an eastbound vehicle and was in the process of returning to the eastbound travel lane when its operator lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway and struck the ditch. Its rider, 53 year-old Eric E. Wiseman, of North Chesterfield, Va., was thrown off the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.