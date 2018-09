APPOMATTOX COURTHOUSE NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK IS HOSTING A ONE OF A KIND FESTIVAL TOMORROW. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

JOEL SWEENEY AND THE BANJO FESTIVAL WILL EXPLORE THE ROOTS OF AMERICAN MUSIC. MUSEUM TECHNICIAN DAVID WOOLDRIDGE IS COORDINATING THE EVENT…

(cut)

WOOLDRIDGE SAYS THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE AN AFTERNOON CONCERT AT 3 O’CLOCK.