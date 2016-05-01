PSR Offering Free Course On Managing Concerns About Falls

Have you or a senior aged 60 or older you know turned down a chance to go out with family or friends because you were concerned about falling? Have you cut down on a favorite activity because you might fall? If so, A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, hosted by Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR), is a program for you.

“A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults,” said Thomas Jordan Miles III, PSR’s Nutrition and Transportation Director, who will be teaching the course along with Nutrition Coordinator Nikki Dean. “Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.”

“According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans,” Miles said. “Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs.”

Fear of falling can be just as dangerous as falling itself. People who develop this fear often limit their activities, which can result in severe physical weakness, making the risk of falling even greater. Many older adults also experience increased isolation and depression when they limit their interactions with family and friends. A Matter of Balance can help people improve their quality of life and remain independent.

PSR is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls on Tuesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at 10 a.m.-12 noon at the SCOPE Senior Center, located at 505 Griffin Blvd, Farmville, Va. 23901. A workbook is provided and refreshments are served.

Please call Jordan Miles or Nikki Dean at 434-767-5588 or email jmiles@psraaa.org to register or for more information.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• One in four Americans aged 65+ falls each year.

• Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.

• Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults.

• Falls result in more than 2.8 million injuries treated in emergency departments annually, including over 800,000 hospitalizations and more than 27,000 deaths.

• In 2015, the total cost of fall injuries was $50 billion. Medicare and Medicaid shouldered 75% of these costs.

• The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach $67.7 billion by 2020.