Large Drug Ring Brought Down In Brunswick County

Authorities down in Brunswick County say they have thwarted a large drug ring that has been distributing drugs across the Heart of VIrginia. The investigation was ongoing for two years, according to a news release from the Brunswick County Sheriff. It says 45 year-old Anthony Lamonte Rainey, of White Plains, was the ringleader of the operation. Early on the morning of August 22nd, the Brunswick County SHeriff Narcotics Division raided Rainey’s home at 7553 RObinson Ferry Road in White Plains. They seized over two pounds of cultivated marijuana, five guns, including several high capacity rifle and pistol magazines, two cars and three motorcycles. Rainey is currently in the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond.