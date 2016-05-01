Planning Commission Recommends Dollar General Permit

The Cumberland County Planning Commission is moving forward with plans to allow a Dollar General store to be built near Cumberland Road and Holman Mill Road. The Farmville Herald reports that the commission voted at it’s August 27th meeting to approve a conditional use permit for the store, which has met some opposition among local residents who say they are concerned the store will create traffic congestion and cause trash to be littered around the area. The planning commission did send a recommendation, though, to the full commission, that the store be ordered to build only a monument-type sign instead of a pylon sign which would be attached to a large pole. The full board of supervisors will meet to hear public comments this coming Tuesday, September 11th.