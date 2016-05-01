Second Annual Thor’s Hammer Event Coming This Month

A local event that raised more than 12-thousand dollars for four Buckingham County volunteer fire departments is scheduled to take place again this month. Thor’s Hammer firefighter competition was created last year by the family of Thurston Stish, whose nickname was Thor. Stish was 19 years old when he was killed in a car crash near his home on Woodland Church Road in Yogaville, according to the Farmville Herald. During the competition, firefighters compete in various tasks with the winners receiving a trophy. Dillwyn firefighters took home the main prize last year and the group also won tickets to see country singer Zac Brown in concert. This year’s event will be September 29th at the BARN venue.