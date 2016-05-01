Free Flu Shots Offered To Seniors

The Piedmont Health DIstrict and Virginia Department of Health, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging are offering free flu shots to seniors age 60 and over. Seniors must live in Amelia, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nottoway, Lunenburg or Prince Edward Counties. Health Department professionals will be on hand in late September and early October offering the flu shots at PSR’s eight Friendship Cafes starting at 10 a.m. each day while supplies last. There is no need to call or make an appointment, nor do you need to bring any paperwork or information with you, though it is advisable to always have proper identification with you.