Buckingham Squad VP Resigns After “Harrassing” Phone Call

Turnover within the ranks of the Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Lisa Taylor-Jones, who was the vice president of the squad – has resigned her post. Last week, the squad confirmed to the Farmville Herald that Taylor-Jones resigned so she could tend to health and family obligations. She has gone back to lifetime status, which means she is an inactive member. The Buckingham Squad has been the focus of a bit of controversy lately after one resident reported he recived harassing phone calls after expressing concern about the squad’s operations. While Taylor-Jones denied being the caller, she said she felt it may have been a parent of a past member of the squad. However, squad president Kerry Flippen later did report that Taylor-Jones was the caller based on listening to a recording of the call made by the citizen.