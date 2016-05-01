ARREST MADE IN COMMERCIAL BURGLARIES

On August 21, 2018, Farmville Police responded to two commercial burglaries in the 500 and 900 Blocks of East Third Street. Upon investigation, it appeared that a single suspect forcibly entered both businesses shortly after 4:00 a.m., stealing merchandise and money.

On August 31, 2018, Antonio Tucker, age 20, of Farmville, Virginia, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of felony petit larceny, and two counts of misdemeanor destruction of property related to the August 21, 2018 incidents. He is currently being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.

Authorized by: Chief Andy Ellington. For more information, please contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.