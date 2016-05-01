Farmville Regional Airport To Close For Renovation

Farmville Regional Airport is closing for about a month for renovations. The town has announced that the work will begin on September 10th and is expected to run through the first part of October. The expected reopen date for the airport is October 15th. A statement from the Town of Faemville says renovations will focus on paving and repairing the airport’s apron, which is where airplanes park and taxi to get to and from the runway. The Farmville Airport was one of 30 airports across the state to receive grants totalling more than 6-million dollars from the Virginia Aviation Board.