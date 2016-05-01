Public Hearing For Route 15 Project Next Week

There is a public hearing coming up next week concerning the Route 15 project in Buckingham County. VDOT is hosting the hearing on Thursday, September 6th, from 4-to-6 p.m. to discuss the Route 15 – Route 636 intersection. The hearing will be at the Prince Edward County Natural and Agricultural Resources Building, which is located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with temporary lane closures using traffic control devices. The design public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for citizens or organizations to give input on the project and will be held in an “open-house” format. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.