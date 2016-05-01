VDOT HEARING ON RT. 15 PROJECT IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

On Thursday, September 6, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a design public hearing to discuss an improvement project on Route 15 and Route 636 intersection in Buckingham County. The inclement weather date is Thursday, September 13.

The hearing will be held at the Prince Edward County Natural and Agricultural Resources Building, 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville VA.

The purpose of the project is to improve the function and safety of the Route 15 and Route 636 intersection. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with temporary lane closures using traffic control devices.

The design public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for citizens or organizations to give input on the project and will be held in an “open-house” format. VDOT representatives will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the hearing or until September 16, 2018, (September 23, inclement weather) by mail to Mr. Daniel Brown, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation, 4219 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. E-mail comments can be sent to daniel.brown@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 15/636 Public Hearing Comments” in the subject heading.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact the project manager listed above at 434-856-8265, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.