Charlotte County BOE Sets Second Public Meeting

The Charlotte County School Board has scheduled a special meeting to bring updates to staff and parents about school upgrades. The board also met last week, but has decided that another meeting was necessary to discuss the Bacon District and Phenix Elementary School. The board has beein ggoing through a 3.2 million dollar proposal to buiild an addition at both facilities. That would include eight new classrooms to replace the old mobile units at Phenix. Now, the board is also discussing the possibility of spending additional money, several million dollars, to address safety and security needs. The new meeting will be September 5th at 7pm.