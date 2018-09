THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS APPROVED PLANS TO ERECT A MONUMENT ON THE COURTHOUSE LAWN TO HONOR LOCAL CITIZENS WHO LOST THEIR LIVES IN WORLD WAR ONE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE COUNTY…IN SEARCH OF NAMES TO ADD TO THE MONUMENT…

KATE PICKETT EGGLESTON IS THE COUNTY’S PIO AND DIRECTOR OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT…

IF YOU HAVE A RELATIVE YOU’D LIKE TO HONOR…CONTACT COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR WADE BARTLETT.