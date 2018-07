Farmville Town Council to Hold Public Hearing on DUI Ordinance

THE FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING NEXT WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN COUNCIL WILL HEAR CITIZENS’ COMMENTS ON ORDINANCE NUMBER 189..RESCINDING A SECTION THAT REQUIRES REIMBURSEMENT OF EXPENSES INCURRED IN RESPONDING TO DUI INCIDENTS AND OTHER ACCIDENTS OR TRAFFIC INCIDENTS. THE MEETING IS SET FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 11th AT 6:45 IN THE COUNICL CHAMBER AT THER FARMVILLE TOWN HALL. WE’RE TOLD THE COUNCIL COULD TAKE ACTION TO RESCIND ORDINANCE NUMBER 189. IF YOU PLAN ON ATTENDING AND YOU’D LIKE TO SEE THE ORDINANCE FOR YOURSELF, YOU CAN GET A COPY FROM THE TOWN MANAGER’S OFFICE.