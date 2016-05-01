Man ARrested In Florida For Faremville Shooting

A man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting in Farmville on June 24th. According to a statement from Police Chief Andy Ellington, 34 year-old Hakim Williams, of Farmville was apprehended in Venice, Florida, on Monday after detectives developed information that he had fled there shortly after the shooting in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Members of the US Marshals Service Fugutive Task Force made the arrest, Williams is currently being held in the Sarasota County, Florida, Jail until an extradition hearing. He’s charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon while being a convicted felon, and other charges. Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the June 24th shooting in Farmville, call them at 434-392-9259.