Town of Farmville Announces National Night Out Date

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE WILL CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

FARMVILLE’S NIGHT OUT…SET FOR TUESDAY, AUGUST 7th. RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIGHT CRIME BY HOSTING NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTIES. YOU CAN BOOK A VISIT FROM THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND McGRUFF THE CRIME DOG. LAST YEAR THERE WERE 9 DIFFERENT NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS IN NEIGHBORHOODS ACROSS TOWN…EARNING FARMVILLE 17th PLACE NATIONALLY AMONG COMMUNITIES WITH 15-THOUSAND OR FEWER RESIDENTS. TO PLAN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT…CALL THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT BY JULY 21st.