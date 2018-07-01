United Way Doles Out More Money

The United Way of Prince Edward County doled out $15,000 on Wednesday, June 20 – bringing to $50,000 its yearly allocation to its 20 partners. The $50,000 allocation for the fiscal year was the most in the 10 years of the group’s records that United Way President Rucker Snead reviewed. The previous high was $47,000 in the 2015-2016 fiscal year, Snead said. The United Way doled out $35,000 during its first distribution of funds in January. The June luncheon and allocations were the highlight of a good year for the United Way. Months ago, the group announced it had met its fundraising-goal of $55,000. Members of the United Way’s Board of Directors and representatives of their partner organizations posed for pictures. Left to right are: Rucker Snead, United Way Board Member; Leah Mullins, Heartland Horse Heroes; Lonnie Calhoun, United Way Board member; Cathy Duker, Riding Star 4-H; Cheryl Gibson, Meals on Wheels; Gwendolyn Akers Booker, Centra Southside Hospital; Bernetta Watkins, Jolly Glee Senior Citizens Club; Teresa Stewart, Camp Loud and Clear; Eric Eberly, Boy Scouts of America; Stephanie Carwile, SPCA; Justine Young, Piedmont Senior Resources; Pam Fortune, Virginia Legal Aid; Jennifer Kinne, United Way Board member; Karen Cardwell, Pregnancy Support Center of Southside Virginia; Sam Rabon, Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity; Stephen Blewett, Farmville YMCA; Amy Beatson, STEPS; Tiffany Dempsey, Farmville Area Girl Scouts; Jamie C. Ruff, United Way Board member; Frank Lacey, Meals on Wheels.