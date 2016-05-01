Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florida

Hakim J. Williams, age 34, of Farmville has been arrested in connection with a June 24, 2018 shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Williams was quickly developed as a suspect and through the course of the investigation, detectives obtained information that Williams had fled to Florida. On July 2, 2018, Williams was arrested without incident in Venice, Florida by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held in the Sarasota (FL) County Jail pending extradition back to Virginia.

Williams has been charged with: Malicious Wounding; Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Malicious Wounding; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Violent Felon; Carrying a Concealed Weapon after having been Convicted of a Felony; Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Misdemeanor); and Brandishing a Firearm (Misdemeanor).

The investigation into this incident continues and further charges are pending. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sergeant David Ragland at the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259, or call the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.