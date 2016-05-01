National Night Out 2018 set for August 7th

The Town of Farmville will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Last year, Town of Farmville citizens took an impressive stand in the fight against crime by holding 9 events in neighborhoods across town, earning Farmville 17th place nationally in areas with a population of 15,000 or less.

Residents can celebrate the fight against crime by hosting neighborhood block parties that bring neighbors, communities, and the police department together. McGruff, the crime dog, and police department members will visit neighborhoods hosting these events. Event hosts are asked to contact the Farmville Police Department with plans for their event by July 21st .

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug-prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and residents, and generate support for anti-crime programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Crime Solvers and Business Watch.

To learn more about National Night Out and how to plan your neighborhood event, please contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.