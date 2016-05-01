Former Longwood President Passes

President Reveley wrote this message on the passing of former President Finnegan to the community:

Dear Longwood Campus Community,

I am sorry to be sharing the sad news that Patrick Finnegan, Longwood’s much loved and admired 25th president, who served from 2010-2012, passed away last night after an apparent heart attack. His family confirmed his death to us earlier today. He was 68.

General Finnegan, who came to Longwood from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point after a distinguished Army career, was a delightfully enthusiastic figure on campus and I know an inspiration to many of you who worked here during his time in office. Despite a relatively brief tenure due to health reasons, he nonetheless left an important legacy. He was a great champion in Longwood’s efforts to rise to greater heights in all it undertakes — from setting in motion an academic master plan that laid the groundwork for many of the initiatives driving our momentum today, to helping lead our intercollegiate athletics program into the Big South. I know many will recall his frequent and boisterous cheering at Lancer games.

Perhaps above all, during his time here President Finnegan was deeply and genuinely loved by our students, and inspired them with his citizen leadership. Today our thoughts are most especially with his family – including his beloved wife Joan, his daughters Jenna and Katie, and several grandchildren.

President Reveley