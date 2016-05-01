Red Cross Critical Blood Shortage

With lots of people thinking about the holiday, the local chapter of the American Red Cross says it is in the middle of a critical blood shortage. Therefore, there will be several blood drives over the next few days in hopes of restoring some of that supply to hospitals. On Friday, there will be a blood drive at the Farmville Train Station from 2pm until 6pm. Then on Tuesday, July 10th, another blood drive will take place at Fugua School from 1pm until 5pm. On Wednesday, July 18th, a third blood drive will happen at the Dillwyn Community First Baptist Church from noon until 6pm. Donors can also go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RedCros to make an appointment.