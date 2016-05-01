MESCHINI, USA RED PLACE AMONG TOP FOUR

A week-long tournament in which young field hockey players have a chance to showcase their talent, rising redshirt-junior and 2017 All-Mid-American Conference performer Clara Meschini helped lead USA Red to a top-four finish at the 2018 U.S.A. Field Hockey Young Women’s National Championships.

One of three Lancers from the daunting 2017 backline, Meschini made the most of her opportunity as USA Red collected five points in pool play with a win over USA Gold 2-1 Thursday and two draws against USA Courage and USA White Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meschini and USA Red were one of four teams in the tournament to finish with a positive goal difference despite eventually falling to USA Eagles Friday morning in the third-place contest.

Longwood sees two of their tops backline defenders return in Meschini and goalkeeper Katie Wyman while a mix of experienced student-athletes return to the midfield and attack to go along with a nine-member incoming freshman class, searching for a program-record three-straight MAC Championship appearances.

CONTRIBUTED BY:

Derrick Bennington

Athletics Communications Assistant

Longwood University