Cody Mewborn Wins State Agriscience Fair

Appomattox Senior FFA member Cody Mewborn was named state winner in the FFA Plant Systems Division 5 Agriscience Fair event on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the Virginia FFA State Convention. Cody completed a project titled, The Acclimation of Heat Stress Durations on Triticum aestivum L. Growth. During the Agriscience Fair, Cody completed a 15-minute presentation and question and answer session to a group of Virginia Tech professors and graduate students. He conducted this project as part of his enrollment in the Central Virginia Governor’s School this spring. The National FFA Organization will judge Cody’s manuscript this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana.