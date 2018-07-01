Appomattox FFA Ag Mechanics Team Crowned State Champions

The Appomattox Senior FFA Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems Career Development Event (CDE) team were crowned state champions on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the 5th session of the Virginia FFA State Convention. The team participated in the competition last Wednesday, June 20, 2018 that involved demonstrating arc welding lap welds, PVC plumbing applications, an extensive problem solving set, and a written test. Team members were Jacob Inge, Cody Mewborn, Jared Morgan, and Josh Walker coached by Elizabeth Duncan. Mewborn was the high individual and Inge was the 2nd high individual. In addition to plaques, these two students earned a combined total of $15,000 in scholarships to ATI. The team will compete, representing Virginia, in Indianapolis, Indiana at the National FFA Convention in October.

2018 Agriculutral Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE State Champions. Pictured Left to Right: Jared Morgan, Josh Walker, Jacob Inge, and Cody Mewborn