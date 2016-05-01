Green Ridge Landfill Request Approved

Despite the objections of a large amount of local residents, the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors has approved a controversial landfill project along the Powhatan County line. County Waste of Virginia, which has never operated a landfill before, has promised county leaders and residents that the Green Ridge Landfill will be safe. But property owners aren’t buying it. They say the landfill will destroy their property values and ruin the landscape. The meeting Thursday l;asted more than six hours – and actually didn’t adjourn until about 1am on Friday. In the end, the board approved the rezoning request on a 3-2 vote. Supervisors Lloyd Banks and Chairman Kevin Ingle were the two no votes. A condition of the approval means the company will be required to give a minimum of 25 percent of landfill revenue to Cumberland County for the purposes of reducing real estate taxes for local residents.