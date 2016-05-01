VSP Troopers Now Equipped With NARCAN

All Virginia State Police troopers are now equipped with a life saving drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose. As of this month, a statement from VSP says all sworn state police personnell on the streets are trained and equipped to quickly respond to dangerous opioid exposure and overdose emergencies. Through a 154-thousand dollar grant administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and DFevelopmental Services, state police purchased more than 21-hundred NARCAN dispensers for troopers, special agents, sergeants and first sergeants across the Commonwealth. IN fact, VSP says the drug has already saved one life when trooper J.A. Montgomery responded to an adult female in respiratory distress. Just one week after being trained, Montgomery was able to administer the nasal form of naloxone to the woman – and she survived.