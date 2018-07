IF YOU PLAN TO TAKE A TRIP FOR THE LONG HOLIDAY WEEKEND, YOU’RE NOT ALONE. DARRELL MOODY HAS A CLOSER LOOK AAA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAVEL FORECAST…

THE AUTO CLUB PREDICTS CLOSE TO 47-MILLION AMERICANS WILL TAKE A TRIP THIS WEEK…

(cut)

IN FACT, TRIPLE A’S MARK JENKINS SAYS THEY’RE EXPECTING RECORD NUMBER THIS JULY 4th…

(cut)

JENKINS SAYS THEY EXPECT THE THE BUSIEST DAY ON THE ROAD WILL BE TUESDAY.