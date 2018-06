THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS CHANGING ITS GARBAGE ROUTES NEXT WEEK FOR THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WILL BE CLOSED WEDNESDAY…GIS MANAGER ASHLEY AUSTIN SAYS THEIR COLLECTION SCHEDULE WILL SEE SOME CHANGES AS WELL…

(cut)

AS A REMINDER…AUSTIN SAYS RECYCLING COLLECTION IS ON THE FIRST TUESDAY AND THURSDAY OF EVERY MONTH.