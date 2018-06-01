DNA Logging gets Community Pride Award

DNA Logging LLC, of Dillwyn, recently received the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award. DNA Logging, owned operated by Neal Donna Allen, recently purchased property to the rear of their shop behind Buckingham Branch Rail Road and the former Ranson’s Store, cleaning up and removing debris and old parts and equipment from the area. Tommy Allen, who owns Cotton Alley Trucking, which also uses the shop, greatly aided in the clean-up efforts, along with family members Richard Allen and Dylan Allen.

The work took several months, and is ongoing.

Chamber leadership commended the Allens’ for their hard work in improving the property.

“Tommy, Neal, Richard, Donna and little Dylan — who works beside his grandfather, Richard — have worked feverishly to improve the property behind their business,” said Community Pride Award Committee Chairman Jordan Miles. “The effort and labor they have put into this venture serves as a true example as to a small business stepping up and improving their surroundings, therefore creating pride in their work and community.”



Pictured are, from left, Hank Hagenau, Jordan Miles, Barbara Wheeler, Sandra Moss, Eddie Slagle, Jewel Harris, Faye Shumaker, Richard Allen, Dylan Allen, and Neal Allen.