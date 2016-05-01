Navona Hart Named 2018 Prince Edward Christmas Mother

The Prince Edward Christmas Mother organization announces that Navona Hart will be serving as the 2018 Christmas Mother. Lauren Showalter, the president of the organization, says that Novano already plays an active role in the community the giving of her time and resources. The role of the Christmas Mother is to be the face of the organization by representing the group and its mission and to help with fundraising and relationship-building within the community. The Prince Edward Christmas Mother is a non-profit charitable organization formed in 2016 with the purpose of serving Prince Edward County by providing for those in need with clothes, toys, books, and other gift items during the winter holiday season. Last year, the Prince Edward Christmas Mother organization fundraised $30,000 and served over 280 children in Prince Edward County. For more information, email pechristmasmother@gmail.com