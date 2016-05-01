Garbage Route Changes for July 4th Holiday

In observance of Independence Day on July 4th, the Town of Farmville Public Works Department will be closed. There will be changes to the garbage/cardboard collection schedule as follows:

Monday, July 2nd | Regular residential and business garbage/cardboard

Tuesday, July 3rd | Regular residential garbage and regular curbside recycling

collections

Wednesday, July 4th | NO COLLECTIONS RESIDENTIAL OR BUSINESS

Thursday, July 5th | Regular residential curbside recycling, Business recycling, and

residential cardboard call-ins

Friday, July 6th | WEDNESDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE COLLECTION

Regular Friday business garbage/cardboard collection

There are no changes to the recycling collection. Recycling will be collected as schedules on the 1st Tuesday and Thursday of the month.

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331. Have a safe Holiday.