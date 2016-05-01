VSP Searching For Registered Sex Offenders

The Virginia State Police (VSP) Sex Offender Investigative Unit (SOIU) is seeking the public’s help with locating two wanted sex offenders known to frequent the Farmville area.

49 year-old Christopher Todd Ownby is a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6’1 in height and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Ownby wears glasses and is known to have a “goatee” style facial hair. Ownby was last registered with the Virginia State Police on Sept. 21, 2017. Since that time, he has failed to update his current address, current employer, or his current registration. He is currently wanted in Prince Edward County for failing to re-register as a sex offender. Ownby is known to frequent the communities of Farmville and Burkeville.

33 year-old Travis Chase Perkins is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Perkins was last registered with the Virginia State Police on Oct. 20, 2016. Since that time, he has failed to update his current address or his last five re-registrations. He is currently wanted in Buckingham County for failing to re-register as a violent sex offender. Perkins is known to frequent Farmville, and Buckingham and Cumberland counties.

Anyone with information about Ownby or Perkins can submit it through the TIPS icon located on each offender’s webpage at http://sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov/sor/index.html. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You may also call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone, or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.