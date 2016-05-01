Dozens Gather For Landfill Meeting

The Powhatan County Board of SUpervisors has approved a formal resolution to askl the Cumberland County Board of SUpervisors NOT to approve the Green Ridge Landfill. Last week, dozenms of local residents gathered at the Deer Creek Volunteer Fire Station in an effort to organize their opposition to the facility. They say the facility will ruin the landscape, devalue their properties, and cause much more traffic in their region. The Powhatan County resolution states that the supervisors are “deeply concerned” by the degradation of traffic safety along Route 60. County Attorney Tom Lacheney encouraged the citizens to unite and become their own private detectives. He also told the group that telling stories about how the facility will destroy their families and ruin their property values – are not effective arguments. One resident is beginning the process to put the landfill decision up for a public vote, but that requires enough valid signatures on a petition in order to get the issue on the ballot in November.