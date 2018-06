FARMVILLE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING FROM OVER THE WEEKEND. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

CHIEF ANDY ELLINGTON SAYS THE CALL CAME IN EARLY SUNDAY MORNING FROM A BUSINESS OWNER ON SOUTH MAIN STREET…

(CUT)

THE VICTIM IS NOW IN STABLE CONDITION. WITNESSES TOLD POLICE THERE WAS A GROUP ARGUING IN THE PARKING LOT BEFORE THE SHOOTING. SO FAR, NO ONE HAS BEEN ARRESTED.