Police Investigate Shooting

At approximately 12:48 a.m. on June 24, 2018 Farmville Police responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of a local business located in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Within minutes, Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male subject had been shot in the abdomen and was being transported by personal vehicle to the hospital. The victim was later transported to VCU/MCV hospital in Richmond, VA for treatment.

Police remained on scene for approximately 3 hours processing the scene for evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses. Witnesses stated that a group of individuals were arguing in the parking lot with the victim when one of the suspects displayed a handgun and shot the victim. Criminal charges are pending as detectives continue to identify and interview witnesses and gather additional evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sergeant David Ragland at the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259, or call the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at 434-392-3332.