The Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) today announced its 2018-19 officers and directors at their Annual Membership Meeting held at the Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, VA.

The 2018-19 Executive Committee members are:

President – Susan Spears, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber

VP – Programs – Mark Ingrao, Greater Reston Chamber

VP – At Large – Teresa Hammond, Alleghany Highlands Chamber

VP – Finance – Karen Riordan, Greater Williamsburg Chamber

VP – Membership – Danielle Fitz-Hugh, Chesterfield Chamber

Immediate Past President – Frank Tamberrino, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber

VACCE has placed the following members on its Board of Directors:

District 1 – Gloria Williams, Gloucester County Chamber

District 2 – Robie Marsh, Eastern Shore Chamber

District 3 – Sylvia Haines, Hampton Roads Chamber

District 4 – John Brandt, Colonial Heights Chamber

District 5 – Joy Stump, Farmville Area Chamber

District 6 – Annette Medlin, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber

District 7 – Gina Hilliard, Luray-Page County Chamber

District 8 – Kate Bates, Arlington Chamber

District 9 – Sharon Scott, Montgomery County Chamber

District 10 – Grafton deButts, Loudoun Chamber

District 11 – Debbie Jones, Prince William Chamber

At Large Director – Angie Cabell – Powhatan Chamber

At Large Director– Alexis Ehrhardt – Danville County Pittsylvania Chamber

At Large Director– Josh Cline – Greater Bluefield Chamber

At Large Director– Richard Kennedy – Top of Virginia Regional Chamber

At Large Director– John Boylan – Dulles Regional Chamber

At Large Director– Beth Rhinehart – Bristol Chamber

VACCE is an alliance of chamber executives representing large and small chambers of commerce from localities throughout the state. VACCE strives to develop the professional skills of chamber executives, staff and volunteer leaders. The Association also provides a forum for integrating the work of the local chambers of commerce to contribute to the growth and development not only of local communities but also to our Commonwealth.