The Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE) today announced its 2018-19 officers and directors at their Annual Membership Meeting held at the Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg, VA.
The 2018-19 Executive Committee members are:
President – Susan Spears, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber
VP – Programs – Mark Ingrao, Greater Reston Chamber
VP – At Large – Teresa Hammond, Alleghany Highlands Chamber
VP – Finance – Karen Riordan, Greater Williamsburg Chamber
VP – Membership – Danielle Fitz-Hugh, Chesterfield Chamber
Immediate Past President – Frank Tamberrino, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber
VACCE has placed the following members on its Board of Directors:
District 1 – Gloria Williams, Gloucester County Chamber
District 2 – Robie Marsh, Eastern Shore Chamber
District 3 – Sylvia Haines, Hampton Roads Chamber
District 4 – John Brandt, Colonial Heights Chamber
District 5 – Joy Stump, Farmville Area Chamber
District 6 – Annette Medlin, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber
District 7 – Gina Hilliard, Luray-Page County Chamber
District 8 – Kate Bates, Arlington Chamber
District 9 – Sharon Scott, Montgomery County Chamber
District 10 – Grafton deButts, Loudoun Chamber
District 11 – Debbie Jones, Prince William Chamber
At Large Director – Angie Cabell – Powhatan Chamber
At Large Director– Alexis Ehrhardt – Danville County Pittsylvania Chamber
At Large Director– Josh Cline – Greater Bluefield Chamber
At Large Director– Richard Kennedy – Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
At Large Director– John Boylan – Dulles Regional Chamber
At Large Director– Beth Rhinehart – Bristol Chamber
VACCE is an alliance of chamber executives representing large and small chambers of commerce from localities throughout the state. VACCE strives to develop the professional skills of chamber executives, staff and volunteer leaders. The Association also provides a forum for integrating the work of the local chambers of commerce to contribute to the growth and development not only of local communities but also to our Commonwealth.