Watkins Hearing Aid Center Ribbon Cutting

Watkins Hearing Aid Center has a new location in The Shoppes At College Park | 1419 S. Main St. Farmville. They have Farmville office hours on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:30am – 4:30pm. The Farmville area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to participate in their grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Stop by and meet Randy & Jessica and welcome them to the chamber!

Pictured Left to right: 1.Arthur Barwell 2.Anne Tyler Paulek 3.Emily Coro 4. Jenn Kinne 5. Keith Coro 6.Ti-Erra Sims 7.Danielle Hennessey 8. Gerry Spates 9.Joy Stump 10. Finn Hennessey 11.Brandon Hennessey 12. Kerry Mossler 13.Chris Brochon 14. Randy Whitlow 15.Sherri Marken 16. Brad Watson 17. MaryAnn Whitlow 18. Amy Griffin 19. Jessica Sadler 20. Brittany Whitby 21. Joe James