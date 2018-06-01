Southside Hearing Loss Support Group finds success in first year

In fall 2017, SHLS created and began hosting the Southside Hearing Loss Support Group. Meetings are held at SHLS on the third Friday of every month between August and April. The meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge for attending.

Each month, between 20 and 25 people attend the meetings. Participants are invited to have quick hearing aid check conducted by Longwood’s Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) graduate students prior to the meetings.

The Support Group is focused on educating individuals who have hearing loss and their families on different topics regarding hearing. The topics for meetings are chosen by the participants. Two graduate students from the CSD graduate program provide the presentations with the support of Dr. Mani Aguilar, the SHLS audiologist, and Dr. Lissa Power-deFur, the SHLS Program Director. A group of members will be meeting over the summer to plan the topics and schedule for the coming year. Previous topics have included:

• Strategies to Improve Communication with a Person Who Has Hearing Loss”

• Dementia and Hearing Loss

• What to Expect from Your Hearing Aids

• New Hearing Aid Technologies and Solutions

• Cochlear Implants

• Laws Related to Hearing Loss

• Hearing Conservation

Rachel Pegelow and Leah Horton, the graduate students leading the meetings during this past spring semester, had the following to say regarding their experience with the Group: “This has been a very positive experience for both of us. During the meetings the participants discuss strategies they use in their lives and the difficulties they have. It seems to be a great source of support for them.”



For more information on the Southside Hearing Loss Support Group, contact Longwood Speech, Hearing and Learning Services at 434-395-2972 or email shls@longwood.edu