Local Protests Planned Against Immigration Policy

We’re learning of possible protests that may take place locally in response to the federal government’s stance on separating children from their parents crossing the Mexico border. A couple of items are created on Facebook saying there will be protests on July 1st and 7th at the Farmville Detention Center, which is a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility located on Waterworks Road on the northwest side of town. The first protest is being called “Weekend of Action.” Event organizer Emily Patton told the Farmville Herald that the event will take place despite President Trump’s signing of an executive order reversing the government’s policy.